Wash. -
As wildfire season creeps closer, here are some tips for keeping you and your family safe.
Remove any dry brush around your home. This way, if there is a fire nearby, it is less likely the fire will spread to your place.
Be sure to have an evacuation plan in place. Have extra food and water ready in case of an emergency. Teach your children how to respond in crisis.
Download the Code Red app for constant updates from the Benton County Emergency Management about area happenings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.