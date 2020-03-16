In order to best serve the increasing needs of our communities throughout Central Washington, Safeway and Albertsons are hiring for in-store employees.
There are more than 400 immediate openings. Choose from opportunities throughout all our stores from our deli, meat, bakery, produce, fuel stations and customer service departments, or work on our front-end team as a cashier or courtesy clerk.
In-store employees receive:
• Paid training
• Flexible scheduling
• Employee discounts at both Safeway & Albertsons
• All employees are eligible to receive significant benefits and paid vacation/holidays per our union contract