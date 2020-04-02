WASHINGTON STATE - Message from Safeway Albertsons: In the effort to keep us all connected while we stay home and stay safe, Safeway Albertsons is excited to launch the #SafeHugs4Seniors campaign!
We’re inviting kids to draw pictures and write notes of encouragement and share them with seniors across the state. It’s as easy as one, two, three! #1. Create a picture or write a note. #2. Snap a photo of their work. #3. Upload to one of these following links: www.safeway.com/safehugs4seniors or www.albertsons.com/safehugs4seniors Images can also be submitted via Instagram or Twitter by simply posting the image and using the hashtag #SafeHugs4Seniors.
Profile accounts must be set to “public” for images to show in the gallery.