Seattle, WA - As people are headed to their local Safeway or Albertsons stores to purchase their essential items, they are donating to make certain others can do the same, which so far has yielded $1.7 million to benefit feeding programs throughout the state.
Safeway and Albertsons will be matching up to $3 million in customer donations, and have selected the below organizations to receive the grants to date. The company anticipates awarding $1.5 million more in grants in Washington State by the end of April.
Food banks and feeding programs seeking support can apply at https://albertsonscompaniesfoundation.versaic.com/login. Funding decisions are made each week, with distribution the following week.