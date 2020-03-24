WASHINGTON STATE - Statement from Safeway: While you are shopping for essential items on your next trip to Safeway or Albertsons, you have the opportunity to donate to help people who are no longer able to access their local grocery store. The stores throughout Washington are hosting a checkstand fundraiser to support partners who are working to keep food accessible to everyone through the challenges created by the coronavirus response.
100% of the funds will assist: (1) seniors and others who are self-quarantined and need financial assistance to receive groceries at home; (2) families who no longer have necessary access to daily school meals; and (3) the workers who have lost their jobs due to closures of restaurants, bars, hotels, and entertainment facilities.
The company’s primary partner and recipient of the fundraiser is Northwest Harvest, which includes their hundreds of community partners throughout the state. Northwest Harvest, Food Lifeline and Second Harvest are all working in strong collaboration and are addressing challenges unique in the food insecurity sphere, such as: (1) finding all those who are impacted by the current crisis; (2) significantly increased need for direct delivery to households and facilities; and (3) severe shortage of volunteers due to the “Stay at Home” order. The funds raised at stores will scale up transportation and delivery of “emergency food boxes” to communities and households, and provide vouchers or gift cards to families who need assistance to purchase groceries, as well as assist in SNAP enrollment for impacted families.
One example of an innovative program that has received some funding is a new program created by Doug Baldwin and his Family First Foundation. Mr. Baldwin has utilized his platform to solicit volunteer drivers who will assist Northwest Harvest and their partners in delivery the “emergency food boxes” to households, as well as distribute grocery gift cards at school meal sites so the families can buy additional meals beyond what is provided by the school. There are numerous similar programs throughout the state that are being created out of necessity, so funding for Northwest Harvest’s network remains fluid and flexible to best address the varying needs in the diverse communities throughout the state.