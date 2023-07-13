WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- West Richland City Planning Committee met today and discussed the sale of marijuana in the city, Nonstop local photographer attended meeting today.
The West Richland City Planning Committee Meeting was today July 13th at 6pm at the WR Municipal Services Building.
The meeting was a discussion about possibly allowing permits to be given for WR Businesses to sell Marijuana in the West Richland Light Industrial Zones.
There is only one permitted facility in West Richland as of right now.
The Maximum allowed by West Richland Municipal code Chapter 17.52.080, two facilities, or 3 if one of the facilities is licensed by WA State as a social equity licensee.
The area off Van Giesen would not be allowed to have a marijuana storefront with this permit due to it being within 1,000 feet of a public park.
According to a nonstop local photographer at the meeting, commissioner Jared Retter asked if it would be possible to get this issue on a ballot. However, because it was filed as an application for a text amendment to city code the decision must be made by the planning commission of the City Council
There will be a public hearing about the topic next month.
West Richland residents are encouraged to contact a city planner with any questions comments or concerns by email at planner@westrichland.org.
To sign up to receive email alerts for city planning news or future agenda discussions you can do that online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.