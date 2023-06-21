WENATCHEE, Wash.- Salmon fishing on the Wenatchee River will close at sunset on Friday, June 23.
According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife the river is being closed because estimates indicate that impact limits on wild spring Chinook salmon will have been met by June 23.
The Wenatchee River will close from he Highway 2 Bridge crossing the Wenatchee River in Leavenworth to the upstream point of the confluence with the Icicle River and from that point to a line perpendicular with the Wenatchee River to the opposite riverbank according to the WDFW.
More information on early closures and emergency rules is available through the WDFW.
