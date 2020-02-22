RICHLAND, WA- A new class subject is making its' way into more local classrooms all about salmon and Washington's local dams.

"Salmon in the Classroom" and "Salmon Power" are two programs joined together through NOAA Fisheries and the Benton County Conservation District all to teach local 4th and 5th graders about salmon.

The program was started several years ago and has already made it's way into dozens of classrooms all over the Tri-Cities.

Rachel Little, Biologist and Outreach Coordinator for 15 years for Benton Conservation District is an expert in everything salmon and the dams. In her Salmon Power program she teaches students about hydropower and how it works with the salmon ecosystem.

"A lot of times when we are learning new things especially as young children, we tend to think of things as black or white, or something only has one job. But no our local rivers do lots of really important things for us," Little said.

Little said it's about teaching the students what this means for them in their world.

"If we want to continue to have these great resources we need to teach our students how our community works. We need to teach young people the importance of fish but also the importance of water and hydropower," Little said.

Matthew Nesbit, a scientist with NOAA Fisheries works alongside Little. In his Salmon in the Classroom program he teaches students the anatomy of salmon through dissection and students learn first-hand about NOAA’s research on PIT-tagging and radio-tracking.

"It's important they know about the salmon life cycle, about how many things affect salmon how even changes in the ocean can affect salon returning right here to the Tri-Cities," Nesbit said.

For Nesbit and Rachel, the program is all about connecting what they teach to the local area.

"It is part of their world... They live right in the middle of this salmon ecosystem so the more they know about it the more they can be aware," Nesbit said.

Eva Hoag, a 4th grade student at Christ the King school in Richland, said after learning about salmon it's good to know people really care.

"They are creatures that are important to this land and they help this world and we need help them as well... Now I know people actually care like they don't just care they swim around for a longtime but they actually care about creatures in this world," Hoag said.

For local teachers, the subject is optional. But, for Orchard Elementary school teacher Cynthia Clifford, she said the lesson expands outside the walls of her classroom.

"Having salmon in the classroom is very hands-on and that just brings learning to life and then they get excited about it and they go home and share it with their families and their families might not have known the things they are learning here at school," Clifford said.

Not only do students learn about the lesson, but students also get a lesson in learning how to take care of salmon in their very own class fish tanks. Once the salmon enter adulthood, students release their fish into the Columbia River in the Salmon Summit.

"We have 50 tanks spread all over the Tri-Cities and we hope to get even more out there. I only hope that salmon power and salmon in the classroom continues to grow," Little said.