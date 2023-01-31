YAKIMA, Wash.-
The Yakima Basin Fish and Wildlife Recovery Board has announced its 2023 grant round for projects to help recover salmon, steelhead and bull trout populations.
Successful applicants will receive funding from Washington State’s Salmon Recovery Funding Board (SRFB).
According to a Wildlife Recovery Board press release the local grant review process is coordinated by a group that includes tribes, local governments, technical and biological experts and citizens all working together to support local salmon recovery efforts.
Pre-applications are due by March 8, 2023, and the deadline for full proposals is April 21, 2023. Please visit the SRFB Grant Program section of the YBFWRB website to review the full Request for Proposals and find additional details about what is eligible and how to apply.
