Salmon Summit returns to serve over 6,000 students

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Benton Conservation District is hosting its Salmon Summit in person since the pandemic.
BCD's Salmon in the Classroom program went online as COVID worsened.
This year, the students were able to return to the in-person releasing of the fish in Columbia Park at the Lampson Pits.
The students will release the salmon on Tuesday, April 26, by 3,000 students in Columbia Park at 10 a.m..
Another 3,000 students will be watching through Pacific Northwest National Laboratories' live stream across the state.
