Salmonella outbreak linked to illegal pet turtles

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a Salmonella outbreak linked to an online store selling pet turtles. The outbreak consists of 15 cases across 11 states, including five hospitalizations. There have not been any deaths, but the majority of cases have been in children. Two cases were in Washington state.
The majority of the cases were people who reported buying turtles from online stores that had shells less than four inches long. Three of the cases bought turtles from the same website, myturtlestore.com. These turtles tested positive for the same strain of Salmonella, according to the CDC.
Federal law bans the sale of turtles less than four inches long for pet purposes. But they are still found illegally online and in-person.
Pet turtles can carry Salmonella germs in their poop regardless of size. Even healthy-looking poop can be infected, spreading germs to the turtle’s body, tank and anywhere they roam. By touching your turtle, you can spread germs to your food or mouth, swallow the germs and get sick. That is why the CDC says it is important to wash your hands after handling your turtle or anything from their environment.
Unlike some other pets, you have to be sure to not kiss or snuggle your turtle. It is also wise to not eat or drink around them. Keep your turtle separate from your food areas and vice versa.
When cleaning your pet supplies, it is best to take them outside. If you can’t, use a tub or laundry sink and disinfect right after.
If you are considering buying a pet turtle, make sure you buy one with a shell longer than four inches. Be sure to buy from a reputable pet store that does not sell illegal animals. Additionally, the CDC does not recommend that children younger than five, adults older than 65 or people with weakened immune systems have turtles as pets.
Anyone with any these severe Salmonella symptoms should immediately call their health care provider:
- Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
- Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving
- Bloody diarrhea
- Vomiting so much you can’t keep liquids down
- Signs of dehydration, like not peeing much, dry throat and mouth, feeling dizzy when standing
