YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Community came out to mourn the fallen officer that died last week.
Law enforcement honored Sergeant Joseph Deccio this morning with a procession that had over 100 law enforcement officers from around the state.
"Sergeant Joesph Deccio badge number 6817 is placed out of service on August 3rd 2021." Dispatch said at the memorial. "Sergeant Deccio has honorably served his country, the Yakima Police Department and the Yakima Community for over 15 years. Sergeant Deccio may you rest in peace knowing your family will always be looked after by your fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement."
The procession for Sergeant Joseph Deccio of Yakima Police Department drove throughout the city this morning
Many people of the community came to honor the Sergeant.
"Out of respect" said Meghan Braun, Yakima Community Member. "Respect to the officer that fallen, the family, his staff and his coworkers and all of our men and women in blue."
The memorial service happened at the the sun dome in Yakima.
Many different law enforcement officers from around the state came to show their support for Sergeant Deccio and his family.
In Yakima Police Department's 135 year history, Sergeant Deccio is the first officer to die in the line of duty.
"As long as he stays in our heart he's not gone" said Mike Deccio, brother Joseph Deccio and Wapato Police Sergeant. "I'm going to love you, I do love and I'm going to miss you."