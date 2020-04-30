YAKIMA, WA - This is an amazing opportunity to support our Yakima community on different levels. Lunch at The Lab has put together a mouth-watering lunch special, and has partnered with Tri-Ply Construction and Tim Surber – State Farm, to donate 100% of the proceeds to the local Salvation Army Food Bank.
The Yakima community has always been one of perseverance, compassion and giving back. Tri-Ply Construction and Tim Surber with State Farm is so excited to partner with Lunch at The Lab to create a Yakima Lunch Special and every dollar made from this special is being directly donated to the Salvation Army Food Bank. They are serving up their famous Fried Chicken with a few new lunch menu items, bacon jam and smoked potato salad, along with some dill pickles. This Yakima Lunch Special is $13 for the plate, and you are able to get extra sides along with this for a few dollars more. Pleast visit lunchatthelab.com to order online, or call 509-367-6490 to place an order for pickup. This lunch special is also available on GrubHub for delivery.
We love how the Salvation Army Food Bank has been serving our community, below is a snippet from one of their leaders: “The Salvation Army is currently operating under the guidelines of EMERGENCY DISASTER SERVICES which makes us essential workers to help provide food to our community. We have seen an increase in numbers. All food banks are seeing that increase. Last week, a supervisory technician from Memorial Hospital came through the line. It was tough for us to hear her story and it was tough for her to ask for help. Yesterday, a couple men laid off from their construction job drove through. But this is what we are here for! No shame, no judging. Please encourage ‘ALL’ to utilize our food bank.”
Tri-Ply Construction is so excited to be partnering with Tim Surber – State Farm, Lunch at The Lab, and the Salvation Army Food Bank to raise money for our community and shine the light on all the hard work and dedication the Food Bank has shown to Yakima over the last several years.