YAKIMA, Wash.-
The Salvation Army of Yakima Valley will host its Red Kettle $20 Challenge on Saturday, December 10.
Every $20 bill or check donated to a red kettle will be matched, up to $10,000 on Saturday.
According to a Salvation Army of Yakima press release, the red kettle donations support the Salvation Army food bank, student food security services, family services, Christmas assistance programs, and youth programming.
In Yakima the red kettles can be found at Fred Meyer, Walmart, Rosauer's, Bi-Mart, Hobby Lobby, Wray's, and Safeway.
