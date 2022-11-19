TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
The force around the Tri-Cities is STRONG! The Salvation Army hosted it's annual Kettle Kick-off on Saturday.
The event went from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. People got the chance to met Storm Troopers and Darth Vader himself.
People were able to get a taste of the Dark Side by heading over to the Safeways on Keene Rd and George Washington Way in Richland.
The Kennewick Fire Department also participated set up red kettle donation cans all over the area.
We even got the chance to speak with Darth Vader himself and what this community event represents to someone from another planet.
"The people here are very good," he says, "We are battling local heroes... in attempt to raise the most money."
This event was just the beginning. So if you missed it, don't worry! They'll be back again soon, just be sure to keep your eyes out for them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.