WEST RICHLAND, WA- There are many signs of spring, flowers blooming, sun shining and no snow. But another sign of spring for people in the Tri-Cities is the apperance of the sandhill crane.

The crane makes its appearance in the months of March and April during it's annual pit stop before finally making the trip home up north. The crane spends its time in the Tri-Cities fueling up because of the heavy agricultural presence.

"They will typically forge in agricultural fields and shallow wetlands where they are forging on leftover grain or corn as well as insects worms and other invertebrates," said Jason Fidorra who is the District Wildlife Biologist.