KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Santa Claus is coming to the Kennewick Irrigation District (KID) in Kennewick on December, 7, and 8, from 2-4:30 p.m. at 2015 S. Ely Street.
After a two year break during COVID, Santa will once again be in-person and available for photos, he will also be handing out small gifts to children.
Otto the canal safety mascot will make a special guest-appearance.
Guests will also have the opportunity to donate to the Toys for Tots Toy Drive.
The KID has also aske their Ely Street neighbors, the Benton PUD and Waste Management, to decorate for the holidays so that Ely is lit-up as a festive destination.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.