UNION GAP, WA - Grab your friends and family because Santa Claus is coming to town!
Santa will be at the Valley Mall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for pictures, story time, crafts, and hot chocolate. Come early to see his grand entrance and tree lighting.
The event is free. Masks are required.
Santa has some secret special guests coming to help spread the holiday cheer said Valley Mall marketing manager, Jacob Butler.
"The special guests are really going to make anybody, even if they're six feet tall, feel like that little kid again," said Butler.
It hasn't been all sugar canes and pretty bows.
Butler said it's been hard because the Center Court is still under construction, but the show must go on!
"The best thing we can do right now is to keep that positive outlook and spread joy," said Butler.
The hot chocolate bar is brought to you by the café next store, Caffeine Connection Café, but they're also in construction mode.
The café has been in the works for about a year now, and still can't completely open said owner, Amy Gostovich.
She said she's just happy to be included in this event tomorrow.
"Just seeing the kids, I love that, the way they light up around it and get so excited," said Gostovich.
She said she had to be flexible with all the supply shortages and shipping delays.
"It's been crazy, sometimes you just want to cry. It's always like this will be delivered now, this will be delivered then, and it doesn't happen," said Gostovich.
If everything goes as planned, Caffeine Connection Café will open by black Friday.