Santa paddle raises money for Columbia Basin Dive Rescue

RICHLAND, Wash-
On Sunday, local paddleboarders hit the water for this year's Santa Paddle.
Krista Patterson co-organized the event and owns Northwest Paddleboarding in Richland.
"I started doing the Santa Paddle probably three or four years ago, but it's always just been like me or one other person," said Patterson.
This year was bigger. Patterson says more off-season paddle boarders are willing to brave the cold Columbia River.
"I just love to put together different events and make sure other people have a chance to get out on the water and enjoy a sport they love to do, but with other people," said Patterson.
This year's paddle raised money for Columbia Basin Dive Rescue, to get them a new boat.
"They are here to help us if we were in need. So I'd love to make sure they have the best of the best equipment to save people in the fastest time possible," said Patterson.
Patterson says this won't be the last of the Santa Paddle.
"I want to make this an annual event so hopefully the longer it goes on, the more people learn about it. And then you can come down and watch it kind of like the lighted boat parade. You can come down to the shoreline and watch us as we go by," said Patterson.
You can donate to CBDR here.