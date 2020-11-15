Santa Skydives Over Prosser

PROSSER, WA-
Santa is trading his sleigh and reindeer for a parachute and a plane.
Parents, kids, and spectators came out to watch Santa skydive at the Prosser Airport on Sunday. Rattlesnake Mountain Skydiving partnered with Prosser Boys and Girls Club to spread some joy ahead of the holiday season.
Tim Smith is a self-proclaimed amateur skydiver and professional elf, and he was the videographer as well as skydived with Santa.
"You know what's awesome is we're doing it a little bit early so this footage and video can get out and other people can see it and just to spread some of the spirits because you know, it's a tough time and we want everybody to stay positive and have a great holiday season," said Smith.
Chris Cisneros is the Branch Director for the Boys and Girls Club of Prosser and he says his favorite part is seeing families come out.
"Just seeing the smiling faces of the kids -- we normally see about 100 kids a day and seeing some of those kids that we haven't seen since COVID started has been an uplifting event for us today," said Cisneros.
The event was sponsored by Prosser Memorial Health and was held in conjunction with the Boys and Girls Club's Festival of Trees event to do something new this year since their annual "Cookies with Santa" event couldn't happen due to the pandemic.
"Community support is huge. In the town of Prosser, we have a small community and we have lots of support that have come out and helped us out during this time--it's rough because families don't have that chance to go out and do those things that they normally do and giving them an opportunity to come out and do this today has been great" said Cisneros.
Chris says that the 'Skydiving Santa' event may become a tradition for years to come.