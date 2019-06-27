SantanaStrong: Fundraiser on Saturday to help pay for local teen's medical costs

This Saturday at five pm, Crossview Community Church in Kennewick will be hosting a fundraiser for the Ursua family.

At six years old, Santana Ursua was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

"Nobody wants to hear that. The doctor says, 'your child has cancer.' And I don't know that I really heard anything else after that, probably for a good month. It just kind of replays" Homar Ursua, Santana's father said.

After a three and a half year battle, he was cancer free, and returned to a life playing football, hanging out with his friends at middle school, and practicing jiu-jitsu.

This past March, Santana and his family received news that he relapsed, and moved to Spokane to undergo treatment at Sacred Heart Children's Hospital for the next nine to twelve months.

But after finding success with an experimental treatment, he was able to return home yesterday for the next 54 days. His life certainly isn't like most teenagers, but he refuses to let his challenges define him.

"I think that if people try to come up to me, don't try to pity me. Cause I'm not looking to throw a pity party or anything. Whatever happens, happens. You can't really change it," Santana said.

In between seeing doctors, Santana would go to to parks and bring food to the homeless. He also coordinated a Wigs for Kids hair drive, and fundraised for the Ronald McDonald House. These are just some of the things that have grounded Santana, and kept him staying positive.

"What motivates me is my friends, family, and all of the basic things you would think. And just making it through," he said.

Now that he's home, he's excited to ride his dirt bike, and play with his new RC car and video games. There's still a long road ahead of the Ursua family, but for now, getting through every new day is what matters the most.

There will be a pot luck dinner and silent auction at the fundraiser to help pay for Santana's medical costs. There will be chances to win prizes that include an oil change, a car wash, gift cards, movie tickets, food flowers, etc. The family is also asking for people who can to bring dishes to be served, and any items that could be auctioned off.

You can purchase tickets here.

If you can't attend, feel free to contribute to his GoFundMe page here.

And you can also follow his Facebook page here.