Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima closed until further notice

YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park closed Saturday and Sunday to give an FBI dive team from the east coast space to search for Lucian Munguia.
According to the Yakima Greenway Facebook page, the park will remain be closed until further notice.
Sandra Munguia, the missing 4-year-old's mom, posted on Facebook saying the FBI has a check list they have to go through while searching.
Munguia went missing about two weeks ago when he was at Sarg Hubbard Park with his father and his siblings. The Munguia family and community members have continued looking for him since his disappearance.
