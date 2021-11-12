SARS-CoV-2 virus found in white-tailed deer

Deer are testing positive for COVID in Iowa. Scientists looked at nearly 300 white-tailed deer and found 30% of them had the virus.
The article isn't peer-reviewed yet but it says researchers discovered a dozen different strains of the virus which are also found in humans. They still don't know how that crossover happened.
There are white-tailed deer in Washington, with small populations in southwestern parts of the state.
Dr. Kristin Mansfield is a veterinarian with the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
"We have not tested deer in Washington for COVID but there is no reason to believe they would not be susceptible to the virus the way they are in other states," said Dr. Mansfield.
Dr. Mansfield also said this isn't a surprise because white-tail deer have the same receptors in their lungs that humans do which makes them susceptible to the virus.
When it comes to hunting, Dr. Mansfield says safe handling is important no matter what. She says only healthy animals should be harvested and good hygiene should always be practiced.
