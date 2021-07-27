RICHLAND, WA- The 45th annual Sausage Fest hosted by Christ the King Catholic School returns this September.
The free, family-friendly event kicks off Friday, September 17th with dozens of sausage and food booths, games and performances for all families. Festival directors said most of the food is locally-sourced from no more than a 40-mile radius of the Tri-Cities, including corn picked the day it’s served.
The event will happen Friday, Sept. 17th 5pm-midnight & Saturday, Sept. 18th 11am-midnight. Not open Sunday at 1111 Stevens Dr., Richland.