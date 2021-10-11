YAKIMA, WA – DJ Blankenship challenges the Yakima community to help The Memorial Foundation raise money to fund mammograms by launching a ‘Save it or Shave it’ campaign, in reference to his pink beard.
DJ Blankenship is a Yakima resident whose passion for raising funds for breast cancer began three years ago because of a dare. His co-workers on the bridge crew at the Yakima County Roads Department dared him to dye his beard pink, in honor of one of their crew members whose sister had breast cancer. DJ and his wife, Renee Blankenship, have raised nearly $6,000 since then in honor of the multiple women in their lives who have fought breast cancer.
On Wednesday October 13, DJ will issue a challenge to the community to help The Memorial Foundation raise money to fund mammograms by launching a ‘Save it or Shave it’ campaign, in reference to his beard. The `Ohana mammography fund is a critical tool for providing financial aid to patients who need additional breast imaging or biopsies when initial tests indicate more tests are needed. The cost of these additional exams, even after insurance, can be a significant barrier to care. The Memorial Foundation is actively seeking donor support, as it projects $20,000 will be needed to cover costs for patients whose insurance will not cover these procedures in 2022.
Please join us as DJ announces his challenge! Visit the `Ohana Mammography Center, 1515 W Yakima Ave in Yakima, Wednesday at 11:30 AM to support The Memorial Foundation in Yakima.