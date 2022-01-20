Save the arts & cultural industry to help build a future through pandemic

SEATTLE, WA - When COVID-19 hit in March 2020, art and cultural institutions in Washington were the first to close and often the last to reopen, if at all.
The Artsfund COVID Cultural Impact Study shows that reviving the arts and cultural organizations in our state is vital for pandemic recovery in our communities.
Artsfund is hosting a free online Community Conference today at 12:30, click here to register.
While over 70 percent of cultural organizations are open at some capacity, public participation declined significantly during the pandemic, according to the study.
Washingtonians are expected to spend half of what they spent pre-pandemic on cultural programming, according to the study.
"Cultural organizations have demonstrated what they bring to a community in crisis, now is the time to support this sector so that it can continue to support all of us," said Artsfund president & CEO, Michael Greer.
Support local artists and organizations by attending their next programming, buying their work, or volunteering your time, said Greer.
There are a lot of non-profits and organizations that just need to know people care said Seattle Art Museum CEO, Amada Cruz.
"Just show up," said Cruz, "although it might not be financial, it's really important for the soul."
The arts and cultural organizations provide a learning opportunity for people to learn about others that may be different from them, said Cruz.
These organizations are facing extreme revenue losses. Many reopened solely from public funding, according to the study.
Eastern Washington arts and cultural organizations are having a harder time accessing relief funds than those in the western state said the Spokane Arts executive director, Melissa Huggins.
However, virtual cultural programming created a global audience many organizations have never seen before according to the study.