Save this letter from the IRS: Regarding child tax credit payments

U.S. - Instead of their regular child tax credit payment this Jan., families will likely receive a tax letter (Letter 6419) from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). What’s included in 6419 pertains to 2021 1040 tax returns and can help you claim more. Keep it with any other tax records.
Tax letter 6419 will list the total summation of advance child tax credit payments from 2021 and the number of qualifying children that contributed to that sum. Compare what you received in payments and what is calculated based on your family and income.
The program for families receiving advance child tax credit payments was not supported in Congress last year, as President Biden’s Build Back Better Act was not well-received. Failure to extend the program last year led to an expiration in Dec. While programs are halted, data suggests families will lose an average of $444 a month.
The policies were implemented in the third national stimulus check sent to citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on their tax bracket and several other factors, certain dollar amounts were allocated to certain people. Children were one of those factors, with families earning additional aid for each child in the household.
While payback was scheduled for the last six months of 2021, some families continued to receive child tax credit payments.
Last month, the advance child tax credit cost $16 billion. But 2021’s monthly payments only represented half of each family’s estimated credit.
Filing a 1040 with the information from Letter 6419 will allow qualifying families to earn the rest of what is owed to them, so long as all information is verified and all numbers are correct. IRS online portals and your personal bank statements will display amounts from 2021.