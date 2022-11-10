Saved by the Club: Celebrity Mario Lopez hosts local Boys and Girls Clubs fundraiser

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The annual Dinner with Friends fundraising event for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties was hosted by celebrity Mario Lopez this year. The actor and two-time Emmy award-winning television host has been a name in Hollywood since appearing as Slater in Saved by the Bell.
Lopez was a member of his local Boys and Girls Club growing up, at the Chula Vista Boys and Girls Club in California. Now, he’s the fitness ambassador for the Boys and Girls Club of America. He stresses the importance of today’s youth graduating from high school and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, according to the club press release.
“Being that both parents oftentimes do work, for them to have a safe haven, mentors, a place that cares about them, keeps them off the street, out of trouble… it just speaks volumes,” said Lopez. “I mean, I don’t know where I would be if it wasn’t for the clubs.”
Lopez visited with local youth and toured the Kennewick Clubhouse before the fundraiser. The event featured live and silent auctions, with proceeds benefitting over 2,500 youth in the community.
