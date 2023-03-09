OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington Department of Health will end its Say Yes! COVID Test (SYCT) free at-home COVID test program on May 11.
According to the DOH since launching in January of 2022 the Say Yes! COVID Test program has:
- Processed over 3 million orders for at-home COVID tests.
- Distributed over 15 million individual tests.
- Sent tests to over 1 million households in Washington.
“Thanks to the incredible partnership between the DOH Say Yes! COVID Test team and our partners, as well as close collaborations with the public health and healthcare systems, communities, and individual Washingtonians, our state has achieved one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates in the country,” said Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, MD, MPH.
Washington residents can still order free COVID-19 home test kits from the Say Yes! COVID Test website. However, according to the DOH as we continue to move into the recovery stage of the pandemic eligibility requirements will change to focus on the communities that are most in need.
