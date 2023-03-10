YAKIMA, Wash. - Senate Bill 5352 is heading to the Washington House of Representatives for further consideration on loosening restrictions for law enforcement before officers can engage in a vehicular pursuit.
The bill aims to allow law enforcement to respond to criminals before they put public safety at higher risk. As the law stands currently, officers can only pursue a vehicle with probable cause of a violent of sexual offense or reasonable suspicion of driving under the influence.
The proposed changes would allow officers to pursue suspects with reasonable suspicion of a violent, sexual, assault, vehicular assault, escape or DUI offenses. Police officers would have to go through vehicular pursuit training and alert supervisors before any pursuit.
SB 5352 would give officers the opportunity to use their judgement to engage in pursuits, that was taken away with the current legislation in 2021.
"Somebody persuaded the legislators that it was a good idea to do this like a laundry list, instead of allowing us to make judgements in the field, we've had to let those bad decisions stand," said Kittitas County Sherrif's Office Inspector Chris Whitsett.
The bill passed in the State Senate after a 26-23 vote.
State Senate Republican Leader, John Braun (R) voted against the bill, citing that there is more work to be done for this situation.
"It's by no means sufficient to address the situation we have in our state, the lawlessness we're seeing as a result of that bill passed by the Senate, Democratic Majority, in 2021," said Braun.
One of his concerns surrounded the fact that there is nothing in the bill regarding vehicular theft, which he said is a big issue in Washington.
Braun promised that Republicans are still working on the bill to make adjustments that would benefit the entirety of the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.