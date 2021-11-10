YAKIMA, WA - Many people have paid their first month's rent and security deposits expecting to have a rental ready for them. That's just not the case; when they show up for the keys, there are none.
"It's a real challenging conversation to have because some people have lost 200, some people have lost 2,000," said Wilson's Real Estate Management general manager, Paul Fredson.
It all started on Craigslist a few months ago. Fredson noticed a duplicate ad of theirs with an unfamiliar name - Albert Adams.
After reaching out to this imposter, Fredson said he had no luck until he reached out as a potential renter.
"He gave us instructions to send him money and how to fill out an application, right there we knew we had an issue," said Fredson.
Since then, Fredson and his team have worked hard to flag these fake ads and alert others online. But Fredson said he's had about eight people tell him they've been sending money to Albert Adams.
"It makes me feel terrible," said Fredson, "I wish there was more that we can do."
Wilson Real Estate Management is still trying to get some victims a rental.
Search warrants to find Albert Adams' true identity are in the works said a YPD property crimes detective, Jeff Ely. He said it's difficult because Albert Adams may not even be in the U.S. or change names.
Right now, detective Ely said he's more worried about the victims also threatened with identity theft.
"Anybody in the community can fall victim to this, so it’s a huge threat," said detective Ely.
The online application asked victims for personal information, including their driver's license, their social security number, even debit card information.
If you're looking for a rental property, detective Ely said he recommends you actually go to their office and tour in person.
"Cause you never know what you're getting into when you just answer a craigslist ad," said detective Ely.
The more victims speak up and file reports, the closer they'll get to find this imposter said, detective Ely.
Ensure all online ads refer to call a reputable property management company for an application said Fredson.
He said ensure a Craigslist ad is also found on Zillow or Apartments.com because Albert Adams doesn't have the credibility to post on those sites.