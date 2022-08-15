BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members about another spark in scam calls. People have received calls claiming there are warrants out for their arrest, asking for money and asking for personal information.
While the BCSO office number is 509-735-6555, it is possible a call may appear to come from BCSO when it is not. The Sheriff’s Office will never call to ask for money and is not operating a kiosk to ask for money. Warrants are not disclosed over the phone.
If you get an unexpected call that claims to be from BCSO, be sure you do not send them any money, gift cards or personal information. Follow up with the county by calling the number yourself or going in person.
