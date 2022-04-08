KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. -
Recently, several people in Kittitas County have reported scam calls claiming they are missing a court date.
The callers are reportedly using the names of real deputies while asking people to pay a fine.
County leaders want to ensure you do not pay scammers any money.
If you are concerned you really have missed a court date, you can call the courts or the Kittitas County Prosecutor's at 509-962-7520.
