Wash. — The Washington Medical Commission is warning the public about fraudulent behavior targeting health care practitioners over the last year. Scammers using WMC contact information have posed as state officials and tried to convince providers that they are in legal trouble and might lose their license, according to the WMC press release.
The people behind the fraud are researching successful practitioners to use their information against them, according to WMC. This could lead to requests for money or personal information. Do not give out your information.
Reports have been made of phone and email attempted scams, along with letters in the mail. Papers looked official, signatures were forged and fake state staff was named. Some were told that they should not check the WMC website, because it would mean they’re guilty. Some were told they were being looked into for over-prescription, others that their license was suspended over investigation.
How can I tell it’s a scam?
WMC lists some red flags that the communication might not be legitimate. A valid regulatory agency will not do the following.
Ask for money
Ask you to respond in less than 20 days
Advise you do not speak with your lawyer
Ask you to confirm passwords, social security numbers or other private details
How can I protect myself?
Never click on links or download suspicious attachments.
Don’t fall for fake urgency. This fraud focuses on urgent answers from the practitioners, but real agencies would not do so. A certain amount of response time is legally protected, regardless of agency threats.
Verify requests before responding. You can verify any WMC paperwork by calling 360-236-2750.
Restrict your personal information online. Control the information put online, as scammers have been using personal information as leverage.
If you think you have been contacted by one of these scammers, you can file a complaint with the State Attorney General or with the FBI Internet Crimes Unit.
