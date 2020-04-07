WASHINGTON - Primary Playground helps keep kids learning and productive while the stay at home order is in place and schools in Washington State are closed.
Monday Washington Gov. Jay Inslee ordered all schools to remain closed for the rest of the school year. In addition, the state’s more than 1.2 million public and private K-12 students will continue distance learning at least until their terms end in June.
Schools have been shut statewide since March 17 and had been scheduled to reopen April 27.
The order also asks schools to start planning for a potential expansion of the closures into the summer and fall. Schools Superintendent Chris Reykdall said the decision was tough, but the risks of returning students to school too soon were high due to the pandemic.
