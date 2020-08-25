Schedules set for yellow flashing lights in Yakima school zones

YAKIMA, Wash. - The City of Yakima traffic operations crews have set the schedules for the operation of yellow flashing lights for school zones within the Yakima School District.
The schedules will be in effect each Wednesday for meal distribution beginning Wednesday, August 26th. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 20 miles per hour through school zones when yellow flashing lights are in operation.
The yellow flashing light schedule for each school and adjacent area are listed below:
11:00 am to 1:00 pm every Wednesday:
- Barge-Lincoln Elementary School, I Street, and 3rd Street
- Discovery Lab School, Castlevale Road, and 29th Avenue
- Franklin Middle School, Tieton Drive, and 22nd Avenue
- Garfield Elementary School, 6th Avenue, and Jerome Avenue
- Gilbert Elementary School, Lincoln Avenue, and 44th Avenue
- Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, 18th Street, and Pierce Avenue
- McClure Elementary School, 24th Avenue, and Viola Avenue
- Nob Hill Elementary School, 32nd Avenue, and Webster Avenue
- Ridgeview Elementary School, Washington Avenue, and Cornell Avenue
- Robertson Elementary School, Lincoln Avenue, and 28th Avenue
- Robertson Elementary School, Powerhouse Road, and Englewood Avenue
- Roosevelt Elementary School, Summitview Avenue, and 16th Avenue
- Roosevelt Elementary School, 16th Avenue, and Summitview Avenue
- Whitney Elementary School, Nob Hill Boulevard and 44th Avenue
11:30 am to 1:00 pm every Wednesday:
- Eisenhower High School, 40th Avenue, and Arlington Avenue
For more information about the project, contact Streets Manager Joseph Rosenlund at 509 576-6430.