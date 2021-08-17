NACHES, WA - The Schneider Springs Fire continues to burn over 28,300 acres just 20 miles Northeast of Naches. Level 3 evacuations now in place for all residents SR 410 from Rock Creek road to Little Naches road.
The wildfire grew 9,541 acres overnight.
Wildfire crews have wildfire zero percent contained and smoke columns reaching 30,000 feet.
About 480 plus fire personnel are trying to tackle this wildfire said the Eastern Area Silver IMT Lead Public Information Officer, Micah Bell.
Bell said they are getting two UAV drones today for fire control, but the high winds are making it difficult for crews to contain fire and stop the spread.
Crews are working to maintain fire breaks and control spread said Bell. He said it's unlikely that the Nile community, South of Rock Creek road will have to evacuate, but things can change fast.