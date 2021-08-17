NACHES, WA - The Schneider Springs Fire has reached over 28,356 acres as of 3pm 8/17, according to Incident Command.
There are level 3 evacuations in place for residents that are west of Nile road. A level 3 evacuation means residents need to grab their family, pets, and important documents and evacuate the area immediately.
Some residents near by have been worried about the fire and their property.
"It's a concern" said Bob Inouye. "Like Yesterday when it was blowing up and there was a lot of smoke and fire further up the 410, it makes you start thinking that it could get closer really fast."
There is a red cross shelter set up for evacuees leaving the area.
The shelter is at Yakima Summit View Church of Christ on 72nd avenue. For more information on the shelter you can call 509-929-4230.