TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Numerica Credit Union is helping ten high school seniors fund their college experience with the $tarting Off Right Scholarship.
$10,000 will be awarded to ten students who are looking to pursue higher education.
“Numerica’s core purpose is to enhance lives, fulfill dreams and build communities,” said Kim Pearman-Gillman, Numerica’s senior vice president of equity and community development. “These scholarship opportunities align perfectly with our mission of supporting the educational dreams of local students who in turn are giving back to help build the community for others."
Interested students will need two letters of recommendation and show proof of acceptance among other qualifications.
Applications close on April 30 with recipients being notified on June 5.
