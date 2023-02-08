TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
The Miss Tri-Cities Scholarship Program, part of the Miss America Organization, invites contestants from Benton and Franklin Counties to compete for scholarships through the annual Teen, Miss, and Sparkle (formerly Little Sister) competitions.
An informational meeting will be held on March 4, at 1 p.m. at Crossview Community Church, 540 N. Colorado Street, Kennewick, Washington 99336. The deadline to apply is April 7.
According to the Miss Tri-Cities Scholarship program contestants must be between the ages of 13 and 28 and all who participate earn scholarships of varying amounts.
Contestants must have never been married, must be able to adopt a service initiative, and meet residency and character requirements. Each contestant must also have a musical, dramatic, dance, gymnastics, art, or spoken word talent according to a press release announcing the 2023 scholarship program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.