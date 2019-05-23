Scholarships for kids summer golf program

YAKIMA, WA- The First Tee of Yakima is a year round golf program that teaches kids values beyond the golf swing.

The program has two sessions in the summer for kids 5 to 18-years-old.

The program starts with learning the basics and as kids come back it progresses by teaching life skills.

Program Director, Mollie Thola says it's a great opportunity for kids to be active.

"My goal personally is I want kids to get excited about being active and not, and because now everything is all technology and all the video games," said Thola

The First Tee of Yakima encourages kids of any age to try it because golf can be a sport for anyone.

To make the program more accessible they provide equipment and they offer scholarships for anyone who needs financial aid.

"I really wanna stress that we have scholarships, we are trying to make it really clear, because people call and they are like we would like a scholarship but I didn't see anything, it's when you register you go through and it says would you like financial aid click here," said the Executive Director, Christina McCarthy.

McCarthy recommends to register your kids early, because spots may fill up quickly.

The last day to register is June 17th.