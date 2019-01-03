KENNEWICK, WA – Kennewick School District will hold two informational meetings for community members to learn more about the Febuary 12 school bond.
Meetings are scheduled at 7:30 a.m. on January 10 and 6:30 p.m. on January 16 at the Administration Center located at 1000 W. 4th Avenue, Kennewick.
Superintendent Dave Bond will present information about the bond projects, tax rates and changes to school funding. He will also be available to answer questions.
The school bond consists of six school construction projects, including replacing Kennewick High, adding classrooms and making athletic improvements at Kamiakin and Southridge High Schools, replacing Amistad Elementary, replacing or remodeling Ridge View Elementary, and adding a new elementary school.
More information about the bond is available at www.ksd.org/bond. Ballots will be mailed to voters on January 23.