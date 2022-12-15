FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.-
A school bus and a delivery truck have crashed on McClenny Road and Pederson Road in Franklin County.
Franklin County Fire District 3 and Walla Walla County Fire District 5 are currently responding to the scene and local crews are on their way to the crash.
According to Chief Mike Wickstrom with WWCFD 5 the bus driver has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
There were no injuries reported to any students and all kids that were on the bus have been taken to Star Elementary.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as it becomes known.
