ISSAQUAH, WA - Police on Monday arrested a 47-year-old Issaquah School District bus driver who is suspected of repeatedly raping a boy.

Issaquah police said the 11- year-old boy is a relative of the man and the alleged crimes happened at an apartment where the suspect lived.

The man's arrest has school officials concerned, and they are going through videos of him behind the wheel of the bus. Officials said they want to take a closer look at his bus route to see if there were any suspicious interactions with students.

"When we first heard about it, of course, it was very shocking and difficult for us," L. Michelle, with the school district, said. "We also started going back through tapes and records."

While the man did not meet with the victim on the bus, the allegations were startling.

"This is a person who had no criminal history," Michelle said. "We still need to go the extra step and see what we can find out."

The man had been driving with the district for nearly two years and was fully vetted, KIRO 7 was told.

Police said the man also lived with four children he adopted from another state before moving to Washington. They were all under the age of 15 and were removed from his home Monday.

Detectives said it's possible more young victims are out there, and they are working with other law enforcement agencies regarding another possible victim in the state of Ohio. Authorities also said there are no indications or information about any other possible victims outside of his family.

"Schools are a microcosm of the greater community. When you have these things that are present in our society, they will show up in schools as well," Michelle said.

The district placed the man on paid administrative leave, which is standard policy.