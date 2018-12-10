RICHLAND - Did you know a 30 ton school bus requires 12 times longer to stop on a road covered in ice or snow. With kids packed in the bus, the driver has to be prepared and aware at all times when safety is their number one priority.
"Making sure our drivers slow down, make sure you slow down, downshift before you go up and down hills to kind of control your speed," said Tricia Callahan, Supervisor Training Programs.
Richland School District takes bus safety very seriously, they have meetings where drivers will go over winter weather driving, where they learn to downshift when going up and down hills, and now learn how to use the new tire chain system.
"We have been starting to purchase buses with drop chains, they are basically chains that drop in front of the duel tires that spin around," said Callahan.
It's important for bus drivers to be safe when they are driving around in winter conditions, not only for themselves but their number one priority, the kids.
"Oh it's very important... I mean we transport children.. the most important thing for the kids themselves to make sure they are transported safely ... you know that is the biggest thing... safety and the safety of the children." said Callahan.
Other drivers need to make sure they are paying attention and slowing down when the roads are slick, especially when the bus has stopped to let the kids on or off with the flashing lights on.
Richland School District also wanted us to remind kids to not rush to the bus in the snow. To wait until the bus comes to a complete stop and once the doors open then they can get on. And with snow on the road the bus might be running a little late, but just hang on it will be there soon.