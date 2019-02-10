School closures and delays

The following is the most updated list of school closures and delays for February 11, 2019:

CLOSURES:

Bethlehem Lutheran

Benton Franklin Head Start 

Christ The King School

Columbia School District

Finley School District

Grandview School District

Kahlotus School District

Kennewick School District

Kennewick Christian School

Kingspoint Christian

Kiona-Benton School District

Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities

Mabton School District

Mount Adams School District 

North Franklin School District

Othello School District

Pasco School District

Paterson School District

Pendleton School District 

Prosser School District

Richland School District

St. Joseph Parish

St. Joseph's Catholic School

Sunnyside School District

Wahluke School District

Washington State University Tri-Cities

Washtucna School District

Yakima School District 

DELAYS:

Athena-Weston School District: 2 hours late

Christian Worship Center Academy-Zillah: 2 hours Late

Dayton School District: 2 hours late

Goldendale School District: 2 hours late 

Helix School District: 2 hours late

Highland School District: 2 hours late, No AM preschool 

Ione School District: 3 hours late

Morrow County School District: 3 hours late 

Naches Valley School District: 2 hours late, No AM preschool, school buses on snow routes

Prescott School District: 2 hours late 

Stanfield School District: 3 hours late

Toppenish School District: 2 hours late, No AM Preschool

Umatilla School District: 3 hours late

Wapato School District: 2 hours late, No AM Preschool, Buses on snow routes

West Valley School District: 2 hours late  

Zillah School District: 2 hours late, No AM Preschool

