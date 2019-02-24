CLOSED:
- Benton Franklin Head Start: Morning Part Day Head Start canceled
- Echo School District
- Childrens Developmental Center: No morning sessions
- Helix School District
- Pendleton School District
- Pilot Rock School District
There are NO EI/ECSE morning classes in Boardman, Irrigon, La Grande and Umatilla.
There are NO EI/ECSE Classes all day in Pendleton.
OCDC Headstart - North Central Oregon: Closed. Centers in Hermiston, Irrigon, Boardman and Milton-Freewater
DELAYS:
- Athena-Weston School District: 2 hour delay
- Benton Franklin Duration Head Start: 2 hour delay
- Bethlehem Lutheran School: 2 hour delay
- Calvary Christian School: 2 hour delay
- Columbia School District: 1 hour delay
- Cove School District: 2 hour delay
- Christ the King Parish: 2 hour delay
- Elgin School District: 2 hour delay
- Finley School District: 2 hour delay
- Hermiston School District: 2 hour delay
- Highland School District: 2 hour delay, No AM preschool
- Ione School District: 3 hour delay
- Kennewick School District: 2 hour delay
- Kingspoint Christian School: 2 hour delay
- Kiona-Benton City School District: 2 hour delay
- La Grande School District: 1 hour delay
- Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities: 2 hour delay
- Morrow County School District: 3 hour delay
- Naches Valley School District: 2 hour delay, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes
- Pasco School District: 2 hour delay
- Paterson School District: 2 hour delay
- Richland School District: 2 hour delay
- Stanfield School District: 3 hour delay
- St. Joseph's Catholic School Kennewick: 2 hour delay
- Umatilla School District: 3 hour delay
- West Valley School District: 2 hour delay, No AM preschool. Buses on alternate routes