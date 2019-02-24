CLOSED:

- Benton Franklin Head Start: Morning Part Day Head Start canceled

- Echo School District

- Childrens Developmental Center: No morning sessions

- Helix School District

- Pendleton School District

- Pilot Rock School District

There are NO EI/ECSE morning classes in Boardman, Irrigon, La Grande and Umatilla.

There are NO EI/ECSE Classes all day in Pendleton.

OCDC Headstart - North Central Oregon: Closed. Centers in Hermiston, Irrigon, Boardman and Milton-Freewater

DELAYS:

- Athena-Weston School District: 2 hour delay

- Benton Franklin Duration Head Start: 2 hour delay

- Bethlehem Lutheran School: 2 hour delay

- Calvary Christian School: 2 hour delay

- Columbia School District: 1 hour delay

- Cove School District: 2 hour delay

- Christ the King Parish: 2 hour delay

- Elgin School District: 2 hour delay

- Finley School District: 2 hour delay

- Hermiston School District: 2 hour delay

- Highland School District: 2 hour delay, No AM preschool

- Ione School District: 3 hour delay

- Kennewick School District: 2 hour delay

- Kingspoint Christian School: 2 hour delay

- Kiona-Benton City School District: 2 hour delay

- La Grande School District: 1 hour delay

- Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities: 2 hour delay

- Morrow County School District: 3 hour delay

- Naches Valley School District: 2 hour delay, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes

- Pasco School District: 2 hour delay

- Paterson School District: 2 hour delay

- Richland School District: 2 hour delay

- Stanfield School District: 3 hour delay

- St. Joseph's Catholic School Kennewick: 2 hour delay

- Umatilla School District: 3 hour delay

- West Valley School District: 2 hour delay, No AM preschool. Buses on alternate routes