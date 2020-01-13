School closures and delays for Monday, January 13th Jan 13, 2020 Jan 13, 2020 Updated 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save School Delays: Goldendale Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Delay More from this section Washington House Republicans Plan Bill to Uphold Voter Approved $30 Car-Tab Fees Ossia and CoolR Group Partner to Bring Cota Real Wireless Power to Retail IoT Devices +2 Bardy Diagnostics(TM) Names Ed Vertatschitsch as Chief Operating Officer and Announces Additions to the Leadership Team Imbler Sch. Dist.: 2 Hour Delay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags School Delay Closure Recommended for you NBC RIGHT NOW TOP STORIES IN YOUR INBOX. GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY MORNING. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Updates from NBC Right Now Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News from NBC Right Now Get Tri-Cities Breaking News alerts from NBC Right Now. Daily News Updates from NBC Right Now A daily newsletter focused on providing important and timely news for Tri-Cities, Yakima and surrounding communities. Manage your lists