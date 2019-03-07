School Closures and Delays for Thursday, March 7th

Closures and Delays:
Athena-Weston School District on 2-HOUR DELAY
Blue Mountain Community College Pendleton campus and Milton-Freewater Center are on a 9:30 a.m. delayed start
College Place Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Dayton (WA) Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Dixie Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. Breakfast will not be served. No Lewis Peak Transportation.
Helix School District on 2-HOUR DELAY
Heppner Schools (Morrow County SD) on 3-HOUR DELAY
Ione School District on 3-HOUR DELAY
Lacrosse School District Closed
Pendleton School District on 2-HOUR DELAY
Prescott SD: 2 Hour Delay
Wahluke Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No AM half-day preschool class or CB Tech
Waitsburg School District: 2 Hours Late
Walla Walla School District: 2 Hours Late
Willow Public School: 2 Hour Delay
Organizations:
Walla Walla VA campus is on a 2 hour delay.