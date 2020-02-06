SCHOOL CLOSURES:

Athena-Weston School District: CLOSED; due to flooding concern around the county

Dayton School District: CLOSED; due to potential for flooding in local areas, FBLA trip to Tri-Cities will leave as scheduled

Imbler School District: CLOSED; due to area flooding

Milton-Freewater Unified School District: CLOSED; due to area flooding

Pendleton School District: Schools are OPEN at regular times, but some areas will NOT have busing services due to area flooding.

These areas include:

- Riverside Area, Cayuse Road area above Mission

- Mytinger Road area including near the Cement Plant

- Kirkpatrick Road area

- Tigger Bus is NOT running

- No buses to Old Adams Highway & Mt. Hebron routes

Due to some closed roads, other buses may be a few minutes late. If your student is not able to attend school due to lack of transportation or conditions that are not safe for them to travel, we will excuse their absence.

Waitsburg School District: CLOSED; due to flooding concern in local areas